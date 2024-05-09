Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $13.28. Embecta shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 560,936 shares trading hands.

Embecta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $787.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Embecta

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Embecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 917.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 481,426 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $7,308,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $39,333,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

