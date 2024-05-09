Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.45. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 68,680 shares.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.