Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.14. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 774,531 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

