PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $44.77

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.77, but opened at $40.52. PAR Technology shares last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 177,019 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

