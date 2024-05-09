Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.14. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 53,073 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 193,531 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,334,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

