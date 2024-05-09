Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down to $39.17

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.17, but opened at $36.28. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 27,434 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 10.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $770,237 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.