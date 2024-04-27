IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 892.2% from the March 31st total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
IN8bio Stock Performance
INAB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.01.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INAB shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.