Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 860.0% in April

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bravo Mining stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

