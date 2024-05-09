Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 334,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

