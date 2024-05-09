goeasy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

goeasy stock traded down C$8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$182.00. 52,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.58. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$100.03 and a 12-month high of C$192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.20.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

