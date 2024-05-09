Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
