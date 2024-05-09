United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

United Co.s Price Performance

TSE:UNC traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$116.26. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$119.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$117.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.55.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.