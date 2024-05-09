Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance
Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 1,092,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
