Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 1,092,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

