Fosun International Ltd Has $620,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.1% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $486.81. The company had a trading volume of 245,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,080. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

