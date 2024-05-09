Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,884. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$30.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$879.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.29.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

