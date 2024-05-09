Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

IFC traded down C$1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$230.90. 74,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$223.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$213.29. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$237.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.00.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

