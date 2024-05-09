Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.15. 149,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,287. The company has a market cap of C$618.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.65. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

