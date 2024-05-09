Ryan K. Stafford Sells 2,219 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,213. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

