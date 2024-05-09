Insider Buying: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,401. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

