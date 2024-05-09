Insider Buying: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,401. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

