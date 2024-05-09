A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £146 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £146 ($183.42).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.34), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($61,275.98).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:BAG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.29). 57,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,070. The firm has a market cap of £643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.16.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,411.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.56) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

