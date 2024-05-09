Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $262.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 775,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 8.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Williams Companies worth $262,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 866,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

