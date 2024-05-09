Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Up 33.3%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 290,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 121,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

