Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$1.05 on Thursday, reaching C$79.56. The company had a trading volume of 85,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$57.00 and a one year high of C$85.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$77.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.30.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$88.71.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

