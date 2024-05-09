Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$1.05 on Thursday, reaching C$79.56. The company had a trading volume of 85,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$57.00 and a one year high of C$85.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$77.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.30.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.