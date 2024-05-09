CuriosityStream Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of -90.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 73,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,427. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230. Corporate insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

