Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.31. Insmed shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 139,619 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

