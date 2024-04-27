Syon Capital LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $448.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.73 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.