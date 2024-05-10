Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 1,751,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

