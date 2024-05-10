Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$836.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.1 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.530 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 713,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.