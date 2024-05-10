ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 4,306,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

