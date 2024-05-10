ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 4,306,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.