Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 243.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

