SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
SNDL Stock Down 5.4 %
SNDL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 3,174,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,826. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About SNDL
