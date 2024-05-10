SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SNDL Stock Down 5.4 %

SNDL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 3,174,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,826. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

