Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.
Nelnet Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of NNI stock traded up $9.76 on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,895. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $108.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
