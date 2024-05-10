Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,357. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

