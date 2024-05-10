Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MAIN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,357. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25.
Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on MAIN
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Main Street Capital
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.