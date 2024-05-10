Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 922,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.