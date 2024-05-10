ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

