StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of UTSI opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
About UTStarcom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.