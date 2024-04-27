Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.83.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.18 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

