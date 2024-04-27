Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.