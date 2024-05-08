WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

KLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Get Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Down 7.3 %

KLG traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 967,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.