Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Tempur Sealy International Price Performance
TPX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 458,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.
Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPX
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tempur Sealy International
- What are earnings reports?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.