Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 458,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

