AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in AudioCodes by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

