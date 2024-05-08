Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$315.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.4 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.10 EPS.

LITE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

