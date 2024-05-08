Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$315.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.4 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.10 EPS.
Lumentum Stock Up 3.6 %
LITE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.