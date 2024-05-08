Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,749,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 295,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

