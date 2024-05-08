The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 1,399,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

