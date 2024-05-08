Barclays Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. 1,071,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,266. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

