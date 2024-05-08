GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 653,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,816. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
