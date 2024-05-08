Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.8 %

STRL stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. 512,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.