Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $304,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.92. The company had a trading volume of 453,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,387. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,700. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

