Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

