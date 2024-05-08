Stifel Nicolaus Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $67.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 147,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.