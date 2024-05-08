Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Coupang Trading Down 6.6 %

CPNG stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,749,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

